Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 182,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,813,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,168,000 after acquiring an additional 106,197 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,800,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,596,000 after acquiring an additional 94,013 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,700,000 after acquiring an additional 685,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

