Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Plains All American Pipeline updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.49-1.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 220,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,645. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $22.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

