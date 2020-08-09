Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

