Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%.
Shares of Plains GP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.
About Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
