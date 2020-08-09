Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 30.47%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

