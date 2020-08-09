Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.02. 2,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,294. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.