Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Plymouth Industrial Reit stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 2,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,689. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $26.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 99,510 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 21.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 131,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 33.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

