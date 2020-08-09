Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.53.

PVG traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 898,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.63. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.