PRiVCY (PRIV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $30,757.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00082456 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00035335 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

