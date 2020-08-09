PRIZM (PZM) Reaches Market Cap of $28.04 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $28.04 million and approximately $310,719.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,519.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.02598634 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001827 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00626791 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002403 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,731,733 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

