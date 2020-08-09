ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Holdings Boosted by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 732.5% in the 1st quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 688,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 605,373 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $17,175,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,539,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 587.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 195,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 167,449 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.46. 670,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,233,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.