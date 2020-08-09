Proton Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and $1.05 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton token can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $571.64 or 0.04962484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002180 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00051098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013081 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

XPR is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

