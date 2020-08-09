Proton Token Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton Token has a total market cap of $441,766.41 and approximately $86,307.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.91 or 0.05003906 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013510 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,286,575,359 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.