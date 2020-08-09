Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Announces Earnings Results

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.80. 130,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -104.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.