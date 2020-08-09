PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 344,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. PS Business Parks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $137.91 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $102.48 and a one year high of $192.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.25.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.45 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,684. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $311,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.