Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) PT Raised to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.81. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $44,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,469. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

