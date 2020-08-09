Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.14. Reliability shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY)

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

