Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. 78,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,806. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

