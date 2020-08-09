Rexnord Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,011% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $142,122.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $2,357,767.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,506.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 474.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

