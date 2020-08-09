RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 35.25%.

RPT stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,564. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $503.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.23. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In related news, Director Richard L. Federico purchased 7,000 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,399.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.