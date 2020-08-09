Safe Price Tops $0.35 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Safe has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003077 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. Safe has a market cap of $7.39 million and $66,698.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003660 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

