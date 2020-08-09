SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. SAP accounts for about 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $28,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in SAP by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in SAP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SAP by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

SAP stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.05. 8,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $165.43. The company has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average is $129.38.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

