Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.05 and a current ratio of 15.05. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $436.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $74,511.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,511.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $176,421. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 28,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.