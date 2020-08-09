Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of SNDR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,697. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Schneider National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,907,000 after acquiring an additional 71,654 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,641,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 0.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.0% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 911,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. UBS Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
