Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,697. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Schneider National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,907,000 after acquiring an additional 71,654 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,641,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 0.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.0% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 911,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. UBS Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.