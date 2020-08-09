Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $41,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.