Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Raised by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 21.3% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $74,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 49,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,103. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

