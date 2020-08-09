Scotiabank Increases Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to $23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

INGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

