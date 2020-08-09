Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a sell rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $254,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,493 shares of company stock worth $1,059,254. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $67,798,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 52.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,349 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 911,215 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $35,656,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 99.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,394,581 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 696,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

