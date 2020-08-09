Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. 17,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,058. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,416.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,818.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

