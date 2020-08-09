Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SVBI stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. Severn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Severn Bancorp stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,777 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the quarter. Severn Bancorp accounts for 3.0% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Severn Bancorp worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.