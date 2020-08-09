Short Interest in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Drops By 7.0%

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 7,000,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NERV shares. BidaskClub lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $1.02.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.