Short Interest in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Declines By 7.6%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $315,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,251 shares in the company, valued at $30,537,936.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $18,010,861. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. AXA increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 239.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $278.73 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

