Short Interest in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Declines By 18.2%

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 329,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 968,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

STIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 48,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,817. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 75.27%. Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 25.3% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 495,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 209.6% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 476,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 322,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 155.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 125,272 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

