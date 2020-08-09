Short Interest in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Increases By 18.0%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 155,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

STSA traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,362. The stock has a market cap of $436.84 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.05 and a current ratio of 15.05.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $535,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $176,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $89,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

