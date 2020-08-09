Short Interest in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Decreases By 11.4%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 439,100 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 495,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of SEACOR Marine stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 4,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,841. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. SEACOR Marine has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.15.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.65. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 39.66%.
About SEACOR Marine
Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.
