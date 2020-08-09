Short Interest in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Decreases By 11.4%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 439,100 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 495,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 4,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,841. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. SEACOR Marine has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.15.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.65. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 39.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMHI. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 25.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 23.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

