Short Interest in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Drops By 5.6%

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 13,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $499,380.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,227,247.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,886. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shutterstock by 57.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,641,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,732. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

