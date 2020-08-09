Short Interest in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Drops By 14.1%

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 604,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Charles Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $73,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $390,742.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE SI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $270.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 21.02%.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.