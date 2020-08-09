Short Interest in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Decreases By 5.4%

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE STL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.48. 143,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,188. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,451 shares of company stock worth $72,537 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 242,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

