Short Interest in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Drops By 6.9%

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
INN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.
Shares of INN stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $637.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 36.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 149,093 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 226.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 113,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.
