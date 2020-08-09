Short Interest in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Drops By 6.9%

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

INN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of INN stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $637.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.59.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 36.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 149,093 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 226.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 113,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

