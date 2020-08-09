Short Interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Drops By 22.1%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 966,500 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Titan Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170,943 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Titan Medical by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Titan Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

