Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shotspotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Shotspotter updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $33.33 on Friday. Shotspotter has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.93 million, a PE ratio of 151.51, a P/E/G ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.48.

SSTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

