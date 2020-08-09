SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.50

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $2.03. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 38,661 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.