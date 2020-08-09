Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Short Interest Update

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,110,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. H Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after buying an additional 3,068,347 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,813,000. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,455,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $13,280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 286.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,367,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. 113,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,080. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

