Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Update

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of Skechers USA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,437. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.13. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
