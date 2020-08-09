Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Update

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Skechers USA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,437. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.13. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

