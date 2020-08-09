SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Short Interest Update

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 823.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,517,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $40,553,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9,027.1% in the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 876,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,188,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5,003.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 246,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 241,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $9,890,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLG traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 770,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,910. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Several analysts have commented on SLG shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

