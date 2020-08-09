Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

SWBI stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.42. 37,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,438. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $233.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $25,317.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $276,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,299 shares of company stock worth $358,959 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.