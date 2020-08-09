SnowGem Price Tops $0.0600 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $155,322.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004980 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002957 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 27,326,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,248,908 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

