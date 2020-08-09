Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. 20,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,345. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.68 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $3,446,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.