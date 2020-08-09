Societe Generale Upgrades BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) to “Hold”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BPOSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Main First Bank upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

BPOSY stock remained flat at $$7.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BPOST SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $12.04.

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. BPOST SA/ADR had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities analysts forecast that BPOST SA/ADR will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BPOST SA/ADR

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

