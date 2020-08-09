Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.07

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.07 and traded as low as $71.50. Sodexo shares last traded at $71.65, with a volume of 1,615 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07.

Sodexo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

