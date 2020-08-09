SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Raised by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,475 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 16.4% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 42,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,992. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

